Timnas Thailand unggul jauh dengan skor 4-0 saat menghadapi Timor Leste dalam matchday perdana Grup A Piala ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 digelar di Hang Day Stadium, Hanoi, pada Minggu (8/12/2024) malam WIB.
Gol Thailand dicetak oleh Ben Davis (4’ dan 32’), Patrik Gustavsson (17’), dan Suphanat Muenta (28’).
Thailand pun terus menjaga keunggulannya dengan skor 4-0 hingga akhir babak pertama.
Produser : Febry Rachadi
(rns)
Follow Berita Okezone di Google News
Follow WhatsApp Channel Okezone untuk update berita terbaru setiap hari
Follow