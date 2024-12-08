...

Highlight Babak I Timor Leste vs Thailand Piala ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024: Gajah Perang Unggul Jauh

Febry Rachadi, Jurnalis · Minggu 08 Desember 2024 21:35 WIB
Timnas Thailand unggul jauh dengan skor 4-0 saat menghadapi Timor Leste dalam matchday perdana Grup A Piala ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 digelar di Hang Day Stadium, Hanoi, pada Minggu (8/12/2024) malam WIB. 
 
Gol Thailand dicetak oleh Ben Davis (4’ dan 32’), Patrik Gustavsson (17’), dan Suphanat Muenta (28’).
 
Thailand pun terus menjaga keunggulannya dengan skor 4-0 hingga akhir babak pertama.
 
Produser : Febry Rachadi
 

(rns)

