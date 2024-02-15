Ketum PDIP, Megawati Soekarnoputri tiba di Gedung High End, Kamis (15/2). Menyusul sejumlah petinggi TPN Ganjar-Mahfud.
Megawati tiba di lokasi sekitar pukul 10.15 WIB, kemudian disusul oleh Mahfud MD. Kedatangan keduanya disambut Sekjen PDIP, Hasto Kristiyanto.
Diketahui, Ganjar-Mahfud bakal bertemu para Ketua Umum Partai pengusung paslon nomor 3.
Reporter: Riana Rizkia
Produser: Akira AW
(fru)
