Marvel Umumkan Judul Resmi Fantastic Four, Rilis 25 Juli 2025

Nata Arman, Jurnalis · Minggu 04 Agustus 2024 15:00 WIB
Marvel Studios mengumumkan judul resmi film terbaru Fantastic Four saat gelaran acara San Diego Comic-Con pada Sabtu (27/7) lalu. Film yang disutradarai Matt Shakman itu berjudul The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
 
Selain itu, Marvel juga mengumumkan bahwa proses syuting The Fantastic Four: First Steps akan mulai syuting esok hari, Selasa (30/7) di London, Inggris.
 
