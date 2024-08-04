Marvel Studios mengumumkan judul resmi film terbaru Fantastic Four saat gelaran acara San Diego Comic-Con pada Sabtu (27/7) lalu. Film yang disutradarai Matt Shakman itu berjudul The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Selain itu, Marvel juga mengumumkan bahwa proses syuting The Fantastic Four: First Steps akan mulai syuting esok hari, Selasa (30/7) di London, Inggris.

